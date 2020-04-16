The organisation said the prayer session should commence with effect from Monday, April 20 to Sunday April 26, 2020.The President of CAN, Samson Ayokunle, issued the directive in his memo dated April 14, 2020 to each of the leaders of the five blocs in CAN, national officers, state chairmen, chairperson of women in CAN and chairman of its youth wing.The memo read, “Dear servants of God, calvary greetings to you in the precious name of our Lord Jesus Christ who is the resurrection and the life.“The Lord ministered strongly to my spirit that we should take a step further in winning the battle over many challenges facing our nation and the church in Nigeria, especially, the present rampaging COVID-19 pandemic by using Paul & Silas’ Praise Approach (Acts. 16: 25-26) to provoke further divine intervention.“I therefore enjoin all Christian families to set aside 30 minutes each day for the next seven days to praise the beauty of God’s Holiness with effect from Monday April 20 to Sunday April 26, 2020.“I will be relying upon the Holy Spirit and your responsible leadership in coordinating this just like you did during the last Prayer Chain. I believe that if we do this with one accord, God will do something very positive soon for us, not only by wiping away the global COVID-19 pandemic, but by also helping us to overcome other challenges facing our dear country and the body of Christ in Nigeria.”