The Confederation Cup was earlier scheduled for May 24 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco while the Champions League was to be played at the 50,000 capacity Stade omnisport de Douala on May 29.In the Champions League’s semi-finals, Al Ahly are to face Wydad Casablanca, while Zamalek face another Egytian side, Raja Casablanca.In the Confederation Cup, RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir are to slug it out for a place in the last four with Pyramids and Horoya doing battle in the other clash.However, CAF has been forced to review its stance and ruled out a return to foootball on the continent indefinitely owing to the ravaging impact of the pandemic.“Following the decision to postpone the semi-finals of the CAF inter-clubs competition due to the evolving nature of Covid-19, CAF today announces that the finals of the Total CAF Confederation Cup and Total CAF Champions League 2019-20 have been put on hold until further notice,” as statementthe from CAF website read.“The new schedule will be communicated in due time after consultation with the various stakeholders.“CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities including the World Health Organisation on the impact of the virus on the continent, and will announce developments to our competitions at the appropriate time.”