The personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, condemned Lola Omotayo-Okoye for demanding to know the whereabout of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president.Lola Omotayo-Okoye who is a renowned public relations specialist had released a video via her Instagram page, insisting that Nigerians need to know the whereabout of the chief of staff.Ahmad took to his Twitter page on Friday, April 3, 2020, where he called out the PR guru.“Though I really don’t know who this Lola is, but someone close to her should pls tell her to leave Abba Kyari to recuperate in peace, he’s in Lagos & responding well to treatment. If it’s caring she should also use the same energy to ask the whereabouts of other #COVID19 patients,” he tweeted.Lola Omotayo-Okoye had posted a video on her Instagram page insisting that Nigerians would love to know where the COS is getting treated.In the video, Okoye said she was surprised that the Lagos state commissioner of health would come out in the public to say he doesn’t know the whereabout of Kyari.Kyari tested positive for coronavirus last week, days after he returned from Germany which is a high-risk country.