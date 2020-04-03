



The daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari who self-isolated after a trip to the United Kingdom has reunited with her family members.





Aisha, the president’s wife, announced this in a tweet on Thursday evening.





On March 19, 2020, Aisha had revealed via a series of tweets that one of her daughters was in self-isolation, even if she wasn’t showing any symptoms of coronavirus.





Before the airports were shut, the ministry of health had urged Nigerians who recently returned from overseas trips to isolate themselves for two weeks, in order to eliminate all concerns regarding whether they had been infected with coronavirus.

However, the self-isolation period of the president’s daughter elapsed on April 2, and the first lady shared the news on her social media handle.





“It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. While I’m wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic,” she tweeted.

Nigeria currently has 184 cases of coronavirus, 20 recoveries and two deaths.





Buhari had ordered a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to prevent the spread of the disease which crossed the one million mark shortly before this report was filed.



