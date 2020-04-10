The publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to the state pardon granted to late Ambrose Alli by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.





Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow protest wondered why good people were always losing out, while the bad ones got rewarded.





He also wondered how President Buhari would be the one pardoning Ambrose Alli, a democratically elected governor whom he (Buhari) illegally overthrew in 1983.





Sowore, a former presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, said this in a video he shared on Twitter on Thursday night.

Former Governor of Old Bendel State, late Prof. Ambrose Alli was among those granted pardon by President Buhari on Thursday.



