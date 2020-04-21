The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has expressed appreciation for the condolence messages to him, the Kyari family and the nation, following the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.Kyari passed away on Friday after contracting the coronavirus in March.Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday, said the President was thankful for letters of condolence.He also appreciated Nigerians for their adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, including maintaining social distancing and staying at home, even as they mourned the deceased.“By heeding the calls to avoid large gatherings, you are playing a part in the effort to defeat the coronavirus pandemic,” the President said.According to the statement, among those that sent condolence messages or telephoned were the Executive Secretariat of the Sahel-Saharan States and its Executive Secretary, Ambassador Ibrahim Abani; and the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.The well-wishers included the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwan Adamu; two former ministers, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi and Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali (retd.); and an All Progressives Congress leader from Plateau State, Chief Yohanna Dyalop.Similar messages were received from Ambassador Baba Jidda from Beijing, China; His Highness, Ambassador Peter Ogide-Oke; Ambassador Bagudu Hirse, Ambassador Uzo Nwobu, Ambassador Haruna Wando, Ambassador Iliyasu Paragalda from Turkey; as well as Hon. Kaka Bolori, Senator Andy Uba and Senator Saidu Kumo.The President also received messages from Dr Kabir Kabo, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Sarina, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, Dr Bukar Hassan as well as the Secretariat of the Surveyors Registration Council of Nigeria.