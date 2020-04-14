



President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the extension of the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the FCT, using the Quarantine Act of 2004.





It is called COVID-19 Lockdown extension. The effective date is now 14 April, meaning the second phase of the lockdown will end on 27-28 April.





He announced the extension earlier in a broadcast to Nigerians.





The first lockdown took effect on 30 March.





Here is the statement released by Aso Rock:





PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA





THE QUARANTINE ACT





(CAP Q2 LFN 2004)





Commencement





COVID-19 REGULATIONS No 2 OF 2020





WHEREAS:





1.In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, I issued the Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 on 30th March, 2020, by which I declared Covid-19 a dangerous infectious disease;





2.As part of efforts to defeat the disease, I ordered the restriction of movement in Lagos State, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Ogun State for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm of 30th March, 2020, to enable the Government identify, trace and isolate individuals that have come in contact with confirmed cases, in order to contain the disease;





3.It has become expedient to extend the restriction to enable the Government achieve its objective;





NOW, THEREFORE,





I, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred on me by sections 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, make the following Regulations-





1.Extension of Restriction/cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State





The restriction/cessation of movement in Lagos State, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Ogun State is extended for a further period of 14 days with effect from Tuesday 14th April, 2020.





2 Regulations Further to Covid-19 Regulations, 2020





These Regulations are made further to the Covid – 19 Regulations, 2020 and accordingly, all the responsibilities of government officials, citizens and residents contained in the Covid – 19 Regulations, 2020 remain extant.





3.Exemptions in the Covid – 19 Regulations, 2020 Extant





All the exemptions under the Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 remain as exemptions under these Regulations.





4. Citation





These Regulations may be cited as the Covid-19 Regulations No 2 of 2020 Made at Abuja this 13th day of April, 2020.





Muhammadu Buhari





President,





Federal Republic of Nigeria





13th April, 2020