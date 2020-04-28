President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the national assembly to approve a loan request of N850 billion to fund the 2020 budget.
The president’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday.
Buhari asked that the loan be raised from the domestic capital market.
More to follow…
