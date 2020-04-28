 Buhari seeks National Assembly approval for N850bn loan to fund 2020 budget | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Buhari seeks National Assembly approval for N850bn loan to fund 2020 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the national assembly to approve a loan request of N850 billion to fund the 2020 budget.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday.

Buhari asked that the loan be raised from the domestic capital market.

More to follow…





