President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Tuesday said that the late legal icon used his rich experience and knowledge in serving the country and humanityThe President condoled with family members, friends, professional and political associates of the late Chief Akinjide.He said that the legal icon, “made a remarkable impact on the country as Minister of Education in the First Republic, Minister of Justice and Attorney General in the Second Republic, and member of Judicial Systems Sub-committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977.”According to the statement,” The President joins the Olubadan of Ibadan Court, Nigerian Bar Association and entire Judiciary in mourning the legal luminary, affirming that he used his rich experience and knowledge in serving the country and humanity.“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the departed eternal rest, and comfort his family.”