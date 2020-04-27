



The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a “shy person” who dislikes public show.





Amaechi made the remark while disclosing why Buhari has not commissioned Itakpe-Warri rail line after it was completed.





He spoke during an interview with Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation Magazine.





According to Amaechi: “Now the project is ready for Commissioning but because of Coronavirus everything is on hold.

“And you know the President is a shy person. He doesn’t like public show.





“What he said is that let’s just focus on our achievements and by the time we leave office people will see what we have done but some of us are insisting that we commission some of our projects. We have decided to name it after former President Goodluck Jonathan.”



