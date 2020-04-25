



Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, has said farmers should prepare to return to farm amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.





Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for COVID-19, said this would avert food crisis as Nigeria was currently battling with health and economic challenges.





He spoke during the daily PTF press briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, yesterday.





The PTF Chairman assured that the federal government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, will make adequate arrangements to make things go smoothly for farmers.





“​I also wish to use this opportunity to restate that food security and self-sufficiency remain important to our national life.





“I therefore, urge all our farmers to begin to prepare for their return to the farms as the planting season.





“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture has put in place arrangements for access to farm inputs, extension and others services,” Mustapha said.



