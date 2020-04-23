



The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has explained the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria.





Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Task Force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, explained that the surge in cases was due to the expansion of the testing capacities and activities.





Speaking during the Task Force daily briefing in Abuja yesterday, Mustapha said there were evidence of community spread.





He stated that government had introduced the door-to-door testing in some communities in Lagos and Abuja.

According to Mustapha: “Considering the dynamic nature of the response plan, the strategy for testing has been modified and door-to-door testing is now taking place in some communities in Lagos and Abuja.





“Testing, detection, isolation, care and case management remain central to our success in this fight.”





“The situation in Kano continues to be of concern and the PTF is working in close contact with the state government to arrest the situation. The PTF will update you as soon as there are new developments,” he stated.





As at Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had confirmed 91 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.





This brings the tally of confirmed cases to 873 in Nigeria.