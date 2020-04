“He offered 100% loyalty to the President and all of these things that Abba Kyari brought focus to bear on, long delayed infrastructure; whether they are road, railway, power and so on, all of them have the imprints of the President on them because this is where the President lived and believed and Abba Kyari was there to ensure that President Buhari, at the end of his two terms, leaves behind legacies that will last and for which he will be remembered and these are the things that Abba Kyari cared for”, he said.