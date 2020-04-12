 British prime minister thanks hospital staff | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » British prime minister thanks hospital staff

12:42 PM 0
A+ A-

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked staff at a London hospital for taking care of him while he recovers from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” Johnson said in a brief statement issued late on Saturday.

The 55-year-old conservative politician, who was hospitalised last Sunday running a high fever, spent three days in the intensive care unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital after his health deteriorated.

He was moved back to a normal ward on Thursday.


When the prime minister will be able to return to work remains unclear.

According to Britain’s Press Association, Johnson has a tablet computer to watch films such as “Lord of the Rings” and likes to play sudoku while recovering from Covid-19.

He has received thousands of get-well cards from well-wishers and daily letters from his fiance Carrie Symonds while in hospital.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top