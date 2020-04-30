There are 947 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos alone and 187 of these patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.Speaking the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Thursday, Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of NCDC, said efforts are being made to change strategy in order not to allow the inadequate bed spaces affect the fight against coronavirus.“Lagos is the only place where we are struggling with bed spaces for now. We will always tell Nigerians the truth. We are struggling with that challenge in Lagos for now,” he said.Meanwhile, there is no respite for Lagos, as the state recorded its biggest Coronavirus infections in a single day, ramping up196 new cases of #COVID19 reported;87-Lagos24-Kano18-Gombe17-Kaduna16-FCT10-Katsina8-Sokoto7-Edo6-Borno1-Yobe1-Ebonyi1-AdamawaAs at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.Discharged: 307Deaths: 51 pic.twitter.com/1ul1P8JvTH— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 29, 2020 “>87 new cases and two deaths.According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, of the 196 cases recorded on Wednesday, Lagos has 87, while of the seven new deaths recorded, it has two.The 87 new infections make a mockery of the much celebrated 49 patients discharged by the state on Wednesday, which happened to be the largest to be discharged in a single day in the country.With Coronavirus spiking up in Lagos, more panic is being spread, especially as the state will begin controlled easing of the lockdown on Monday.It is expected that more cases will be recorded with easing of the lockdown, as the mega city is already experiencing serious community transmissions.So far, Lagos has discharged 192 survivors and recorded 21 deaths.The state now has 718 active cases to manage.