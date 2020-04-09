



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care.





The BBC quoted a spokesman for the prime minister saying he was moved from intensive care on Thursday.





“[He] has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” the spokesman reportedly said.

Fifty-five-year-old Johnson was admitted to hospital on April 5, 2020, 10 days after he tested positive for coronavirus.





