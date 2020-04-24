Lati Raheem, chief security officer to Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is dead.
TheCable reports that he was the most trusted aide of Tinubu.
“He was sick briefly and hospitalised. He had high blood pressure and diabetes. He died in early hours of Friday,” the source said.
More to follow…
