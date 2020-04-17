



The Kano government has confirmed that three officials of the state’s task force on COVID-19 have tested positive for the disease.





Aminu Tsanyawa, commissioner for health, made this known in a statement on Friday.





Tsanyawa said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state was 21 as of Friday morning.





He did not give details of the officials who tested positive.

“With a deep sense of sadness and on behalf of the state government, I hereby announce that the co-chairman and some members of Kano State Task Force on COVID-19 were tested and three of the results came out positive for coronavirus,” he said.





“Government advises the general public to keep social distancing, avoid overcrowding and stay at home to keep safe as it continue to take measures to contain the spread of the disease in the state.”





The three officials are said to be at the special isolation centre at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu quarters, Kano.





Meanwhile, Nasiru Gawuna, deputy governor of Kano, has tested negative for COVID-19.





Hassan Musa, his press secretary, disclosed this in a separate statement on Friday.





“Following the result turning out NEGATIVE, Dr. Gawuna who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, gives praise to Almighty Allah because through him all things are possible,” the statement read.





“We will continue to pray for Allah’s protection against COVID-19 everywhere in the world and for the quick recovery of all those infected.”





Gawuna also commended the people of Kano for complying with the lockdown order, and said government is taking all measures to halt the spread of the disease in the state.





He urged the public to comply with advice given by medical experts, and to cooperate with all agencies working to curb the spread of the disease in the state.



