 BREAKING: Six coronavirus patients escape from Osun isolation center | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Six coronavirus patients escape from Osun isolation center

12:34 PM 0
A+ A-

The Osun State government has launched a manhunt for six persons with confirmed infection of COVID-19 who escaped from an isolation center in Ejigbo on Friday night.

The six persons belong to a cluster of COVID-19 cases who returned to their hometown, Ejigbo, from Ivory Coast last week and were quarantined by the state government.
A statement from the government which disclosed this gave the names of the six persons with their phone numbers.


More details soon…



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top