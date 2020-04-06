The Lagos State Police Command has taken Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly called JJC Skillz, to court for flouting the lockdown order in Lagos State.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed to newsmen that the actress, popularly called ‘Jenifa’, had been taken to a Chief Magistrates Court in Ogba, Lagos.
They were arraigned for breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.
Details later…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.