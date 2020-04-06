The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed to newsmen that the actress, popularly called ‘Jenifa’, had been taken to a Chief Magistrates Court in Ogba, Lagos.They were arraigned for breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.Details later…