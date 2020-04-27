 BREAKING: NNPC fuel station, Ogba on fire (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: NNPC fuel station, Ogba on fire (VIDEO)

2:10 PM 0
A+ A-

A filling station belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is currently on fire.

Fire fighters are currently at the station, which is located at College road, Ogba, Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, the fire began at some minutes before 1 pm on Monday, when a tanker was discharging fuel at the station.

The environment surrounding the station is currently engulfed in thick smoke.

The NNPC filling station fire is the latest in a series of outbreaks in less than one month, since the lockdown declared on Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory, as part of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Since April 8, 2020, there have been fire outbreaks at the Treasury House, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) office, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) media office all in Abuja, as well as in Dugbe market in Ibadan, Oyo state.




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top