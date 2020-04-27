A filling station belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is currently on fire.
Fire fighters are currently at the station, which is located at College road, Ogba, Lagos.
According to an eyewitness, the fire began at some minutes before 1 pm on Monday, when a tanker was discharging fuel at the station.
The environment surrounding the station is currently engulfed in thick smoke.
Since April 8, 2020, there have been fire outbreaks at the Treasury House, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) office, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) media office all in Abuja, as well as in Dugbe market in Ibadan, Oyo state.Fire Outbreak NNPC Filling Station College Road Ogba Lagos..— SAMMIE (@micky_sam02) April 27, 2020
We need the service unit response...Over 35Min@followlasg @channelstv @followlasg pic.twitter.com/EmpwpwzMzw
