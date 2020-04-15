FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, disclosed this on Wednesday via Twitter.He said the nine patients were discharged after testing negative for COVID-19, adding that the total number of discharged patients in the nation’s capital had risen to 20.He added that some of the patients were treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre, Gwagwalada; while others received treatment at the National Hospital Isolation and Treatment Centre.According to him, the newly discharged patients have returned to their various homes.He said, “I am delighted to announce the discharge of an additional nine COVID-19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative. They have now returned to their homes.“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 20 as at 5:50am, April 15th, 2020.”“Out of the nine newly discharged, two were treated at the National Hospital Isolation & Treatment Centre while the other seven were treated at the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre, Gwagwalada“I urge FCT residents to adhere to all safety measures. Stay Safe.”According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday night, there were 58 confirmed infections in Abuja while total number of cases in Nigeria was 373.