



The 88-year-old legal icon died in his Ibadan, Oyo State, home.Born in Ibadan, in the early 1930s to an influential family of warriors, the late foremost lawyer and Ibadan High Chief attended Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife from where he passed out in Grade One (Distinction, Aggregate 6).The Senior Advocate of Nigeria proceeded on his educational journey to the United Kingdom in 1951 and was called to the English Bar in 1955.He was later called to the Nigerian Bar and established Akinjide and Co., a legal firm.He was a Minister of Education in the first republic, under Alhaji Tafawa Balewa and Minister of Justice in the second republic, during the administration of former President Shehu Shagari.Akinjide was a member of the judicial systems sub-committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977 and later joined the National Party of Nigeria in 1978, and became the legal adviser to the party.While serving as the Attorney General of the Federation, Nigeria temporarily reversed the executions of armed robbers.He was the lead prosecutor in the treason trial of Bukar Zanna Mandara; the eviction of many illegal foreign nationals from Nigeria which contributed to mild violence against some foreigners in the land.His remains have reportedly been deposited in the morgue.