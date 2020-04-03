Six new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Osun state.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control broke the news on Twitter on Friday.
“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria,” it said.
“As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths.”
