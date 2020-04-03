 BREAKING: Nigeria records six new coronavirus cases — toll hits 190 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: Nigeria records six new coronavirus cases — toll hits 190

Six new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Osun state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control broke the news on Twitter on Friday.

“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria,” it said.

“As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths.”




More to follow...




