NCDC, on its verified twitter handle on Sunday night, said 43 of the new cases are in Lagos, eight in Sokoto, six in Taraba, five in Kaduna, five in Gombe, three in Ondo, three in FCT, three in Edo, three in Oyo, three in Rivers, three in Bauchi, two in Osun, one in Akwa Ibom, one in Bayelsa, one in Ebonyi, one in KebbiThe number of discharged persons increased from 222 to 239, while deaths also increased from 35 to 40.In total Nigeria has 1273 cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths and 239 discharged.Details shortly…