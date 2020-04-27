 BREAKING: Nigeria records 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, total 1273 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Nigeria records 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, total 1273

9:21 AM 1
A+ A-


Nigeria has recorded 91 new cases of COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced.

NCDC, on its verified twitter handle on Sunday night, said 43 of the new cases are in Lagos, eight in Sokoto, six in Taraba, five in Kaduna, five in Gombe, three in Ondo, three in FCT, three in Edo, three in Oyo, three in Rivers, three in Bauchi, two in Osun, one in Akwa Ibom, one in Bayelsa, one in Ebonyi, one in Kebbi



The number of discharged persons increased from 222 to 239, while deaths also increased from 35 to 40.

In total Nigeria has 1273 cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths and 239 discharged.

Details shortly…



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. AnonymousApril 27, 2020 at 12:41 AM

    Lockdown about to be extended for 1 month

    Buhari's speech loading

    ReplyDelete

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top