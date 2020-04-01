 BREAKING: Nigeria records 23 new cases of COVID-19, total number shoot up to 174 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 23 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 174.

In a tweet via its handle posted on Wednesday evening, the agency gave a breakdown as nine in Lagos, seven in the federal capital territory (FCT), five in Akwa Ibom, one in Kaduna and one in Bauchi.

“As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”


More to follow...




