The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 23 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 174.





In a tweet via its handle posted on Wednesday evening, the agency gave a breakdown as nine in Lagos, seven in the federal capital territory (FCT), five in Akwa Ibom, one in Kaduna and one in Bauchi.







“As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”





