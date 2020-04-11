Confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria reached 305 on Friday as Easter celebrations begin around the world with people stuck indoors.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Friday.
It tweeted, “17 new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported as follows: eight in Lagos, three in Katsina, two in FCT, one in Niger, one in Kaduna, one in Anambra and one in Ondo.
“As of 09:30 pm on the 10th of April, there are 305 confirmed cases, 58 discharged, seven deaths.”
Giving a state-by-state breakdown of the cases, NCDC said, “Currently, Lagos has 163 cases, FCT- 56, Osun – 20, Edo – 12, Oyo – 11, Bauchi – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Ogun – 7, Kaduna – six, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Kwara – two, Delta – two, Benue – one, Ondo – two, Katsina – four, Niger – one, and Anambra – one.”
Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 10, 2020
8 in Lagos
3 in Katsina
2 in FCT
1 in Niger
1 in Kaduna
1 in Anambra
1 in Ondo
As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths pic.twitter.com/0STe5QWxMd
The NCDC explained that three cases previously recorded for Lagos State have been transferred to Ogun.
“Three cases previously included as Lagos state’s cases have been transferred to Ogun state. The three cases live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos
“Therefore, Lagos has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported seven confirmed cases,” it added.
Meanwhile, more than 1.6 million people have been infected around the world and the death toll hit 100,661 on Friday, according to the World Health Organisation statistics.
Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported 7 confirmed cases
The United States recorded more than 1,700 new deaths on Thursday and Britain, 980 new fatalities.
France reported close to 1,000 new deaths Friday while Italy’s confirmed cases toll stood at over 18,000.
