Deaths: 25 117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;59 in Lagos29 in FCT14 in Kano6 in Borno4 in Katsina3 in Ogun1 in Rivers1 in BauchiAs at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.Discharged: 197Deaths: 25 pic.twitter.com/i6UaoqWHiu April 21, 2020

This was after 117 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Lagos State, Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Kano, Borno, Katsina, Ogun, Rivers, and Bauchi states.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.The centre also said that coronavirus-related deaths have increased to 25 in Nigeria.It said, “117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 59 in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, six in Borno, four in Katsina, three in Ogun, one in Rivers, and one in Bauchi.“As of 11:25 pm on the 21st April, there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197. Deaths: 25.”According to the NCDC, five cases were transferred to Ogun from Lagos.It added, “Five cases previously reported in Lagos State have been transferred to Ogun State.Therefore, Lagos has reported 430 confirmed cases while Ogun has reported 20 confirmed cases.”The data from the NCDC showed that the virus has spread to 24 states, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as of Tuesday.It said, “Breakdown of cases by states: Lagos – 430, FCT-118, Kano-73, Osun-20, Ogun-20, Oyo-16, Katsina-16, Edo-15, Kwara- nine, Kaduna- nine, Akwa Ibom- nine, Borno- nine, Bauchi-eight, Gombe-five, Delta- four, Ekiti- four, Ondo- three, Rivers- three, Jigawa- two, Enugu-two, Niger- two, Abia- two, Benue- one, Anambra- one, and Sokoto-one.”