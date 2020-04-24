



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 108 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.





This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 981.





The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Thursday.





The centre also said that three persons died from coronavirus-related complications in the country, making the number of fatalities rise to 31.



According to the NCDC, 78 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 14 in FCT, and 5 in Ogun state.



It tweeted, “108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 78 in Lagos, 14 in FCT, five in Ogun, four in Gombe, three in Borno, two in Akwa Ibom, one in Kwara, and one in Plateau.





“As of 11:30 pm on the 23rd April, there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.





Discharged: 197; Deaths: 31.





“As of 11:30 pm on 23rd April, cases by state: Lagos -582, FCT-133, Kano-73, Ogun-29, Katsina -21, Osun -20, Oyo – 17, Edo – 17, Borno – 12, Kwara – 11, Akwa Ibom – 11, Kaduna – nine, Gombe – nine, Bauchi – eight, Delta – six, Ekiti – four, Ondo – three, Rivers – three, Jigawa – two, Enugu – two, Niger – two, Abia – two, Benue – one, Anambra – one, Sokoto – one, Adamawa – one, Plateau – one.”



