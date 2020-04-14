The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Nigeria’s economy will recede by 3% in 2020.
This would be the worst recession in 30 years after the 2015 recession.
This is contained in the April 2020 World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday in Washington.
More to follow…
