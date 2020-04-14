 BREAKING: Nigeria heading into its worst recession in 30 years, says IMF | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: Nigeria heading into its worst recession in 30 years, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Nigeria’s economy will recede by 3% in 2020.


This would be the worst recession in 30 years after the 2015 recession.

This is contained in the April 2020 World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday in Washington.

More to follow…





Latest Nigerian News
