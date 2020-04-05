Nigeria has confirmed eight new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total national figures to 232 cases.





According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, five of the eight new cases were recorded in Lagos, two at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and one in Kaduna State.





“Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State.

“As at 09:30 pm 5th, April there are 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths,” NCDC said on its twitter handle on Sunday.