Nigeria has confirmed eight new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total national figures to 232 cases.
According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, five of the eight new cases were recorded in Lagos, two at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and one in Kaduna State.
“Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State.
“As at 09:30 pm 5th, April there are 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths,” NCDC said on its twitter handle on Sunday.
As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020
232 confirmed cases
33 discharged
5 deaths
For a breakdown of cases by state- https://t.co/zQrpNf5Q61
Lagos- 120
FCT- 47
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Edo- 9
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
The NCDC had on Sunday morning reported 10 new cases and one death, with six cases in Lagos.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.