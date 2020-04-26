 BREAKING: Nigeria confirms 87 fresh cases of COVID-19, total now 1182 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed 87 new cases of the Coronavirus.



According to a tweet from the NCDC, Lagos State recorded 33 cases, Borno State had 18 cases, Osun State recorded 12 cases and Katsina State had nine cases.

Others are four cases in Kano and Ekiti State, three in Edo and Bauchi State and one case in Imo Stae

As it stands, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria is 1182, with 222 persons discharged and 35 deaths





