Deaths: 35 87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;33 in Lagos18 in Borno12 in Osun9 in Katsina4 in Kano4 in Ekiti3 in Edo3 in Bauchi1 in ImoAs at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.Discharged: 222Deaths: 35 pic.twitter.com/La5xzZZe2z April 25, 2020

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed 87 new cases of the Coronavirus.According to a tweet from the NCDC, Lagos State recorded 33 cases, Borno State had 18 cases, Osun State recorded 12 cases and Katsina State had nine cases.Others are four cases in Kano and Ekiti State, three in Edo and Bauchi State and one case in Imo StaeAs it stands, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria is 1182, with 222 persons discharged and 35 deaths