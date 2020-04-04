 BREAKING NEWS: Runaway Osun state coronavirus patient found, returned to isolation centre | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The runaway COVID-19 patient from Osun State Isolation Centre in Ejigbo has been apprehended and returned to the centre.

The patient, a woman, was apprehended in Ejigbo town and returned to the facility by the police on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Press Secretary to Osun State Governor, Ismail Omipidan, confirmed the development to newsmen on Saturday



He said that the patient had been apprehended and returned to the facility.

Details later…



