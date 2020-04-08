The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night recorded sixteen new cases of the Coronavirus
Sixteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 7, 2020
As at 09:30 pm 7th April there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths pic.twitter.com/UlDvzM3cUZ
Ten cases were recorded in Lagos; two cases were recorded in the FCT, two in Oyo, one in Delta and one in Katsina
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 254. Fourty-four have so far been discharged with six deaths recorded
As things stand (7th April, 2020)#Coronavirus cases in Nigeria— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 7, 2020
Lagos- 130
FCT- 50
Osun- 20
Oyo- 11
Edo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2
Delta- 1
254 confirmed cases
44 discharged
6 deaths pic.twitter.com/b5Ab0RFW2s
