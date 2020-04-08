 BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria records 16 new cases of COVID-19, total now 254 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria records 16 new cases of COVID-19, total now 254

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night recorded sixteen new cases of the Coronavirus



Ten cases were recorded in Lagos; two cases were recorded in the FCT, two in Oyo, one in Delta and one in Katsina


This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 254. Fourty-four have so far been discharged with six deaths recorded






