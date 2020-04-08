



As at 09:30 pm 7th April there are 254 confirmed cases of Sixteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in KatsinaAs at 09:30 pm 7th April there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths pic.twitter.com/UlDvzM3cUZ April 7, 2020





Lagos- 130

FCT- 50

Osun- 20

Oyo- 11

Edo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

Delta- 1



254 confirmed cases

44 discharged

6 deaths As things stand (7th April, 2020) #Coronavirus cases in NigeriaLagos- 130FCT- 50Osun- 20Oyo- 11Edo- 11Bauchi- 6Akwa Ibom- 5Kaduna- 5Ogun- 4Enugu- 2Ekiti- 2Rivers-2Benue- 1Ondo- 1Kwara- 2Delta- 1254 confirmed cases44 discharged6 deaths pic.twitter.com/b5Ab0RFW2s April 7, 2020

Ten cases were recorded in Lagos; two cases were recorded in the FCT, two in Oyo, one in Delta and one in KatsinaThis brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 254. Fourty-four have so far been discharged with six deaths recorded