Lagos has discharged another sixteen new patients of COVID-19

More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19 . They have been discharged to return to their families. April 14, 2020









This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85. The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba and 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19 This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85. April 15, 2020 This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85.

This was made known in a Tweet by the Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday.The governor said: “Good people of Lagos,I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners - 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society"He continued - "As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we are duty bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together.Thank you for your continued perseverance and patience."