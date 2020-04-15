 BREAKING NEWS: Lagos state discharges 16 Coronavirus patients | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING NEWS: Lagos state discharges 16 Coronavirus patients

6:51 PM 0
A+ A-



Lagos has discharged another sixteen new patients of COVID-19 

This was made known in a Tweet by the Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday.



The governor said: “Good people of Lagos,

I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners - 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society"

He continued - "As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we are duty bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.

We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together.

Thank you for your continued perseverance and patience."



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top