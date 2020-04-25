



Deaths: 32 114 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;80 in Lagos21 in Gombe5 in FCT2 in Zamfara2 in Edo1 in Ogun1 in Oyo1 in Kaduna1 in SokotoAs at 11:30 pm 24th April there are 1095 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.Discharged: 208Deaths: 32 pic.twitter.com/NIDV1zTh9o April 24, 2020

With this new development, Nigeria have now crossed the 1,000 mark with the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now set at 1095, with 32 confirmed deaths.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Friday.It also said at least 32 persons have died from coronavirus-related complications.It said, “On the 24th of April 2020, 114 new confirmed cases and one new death were recorded in Nigeria.“One new state, Zamfara, has reported a confirmed case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 1095 cases have been confirmed, 208 cases have been discharged and thirty-two deaths have been recorded in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory“The 114 new cases are reported from nine states- Lagos (80), Gombe (21), FCT (5), zamfara (2), Edo (2), Ogun (1), Oyo (1), Kaduna (1), Sokoto (1).”According to NCDC,