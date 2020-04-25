Nigeria has recorded 114 new cases of COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced.
With this new development, Nigeria have now crossed the 1,000 mark with the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now set at 1095, with 32 confirmed deaths.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Friday.
It also said at least 32 persons have died from coronavirus-related complications.
It said, “On the 24th of April 2020, 114 new confirmed cases and one new death were recorded in Nigeria.
“One new state, Zamfara, has reported a confirmed case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 1095 cases have been confirmed, 208 cases have been discharged and thirty-two deaths have been recorded in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory
“The 114 new cases are reported from nine states- Lagos (80), Gombe (21), FCT (5), zamfara (2), Edo (2), Ogun (1), Oyo (1), Kaduna (1), Sokoto (1).”
According to NCDC,
AS IT STANDS...
Since the Chinese doctors arrived Nigeria, what exactly have they done to reduce or better the cases?ReplyDelete
So after we were forced to stay at home for 1 month without any money or welfare pallaitive fro government, NCDC have tested just 10,000 people.ReplyDelete
And out of the 10,000 people, we have 1095 confirmed cases which is more than 10%
I really don't know how to feel if you consider how large the number will be if only we tested more people.