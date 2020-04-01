



Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2

Bauchi- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1



151 confirmed cases

9 discharged

According to the NCDC, Twelve new cases of coronavirus were confirmed today.The recent cases are nine in Osun, two in Edo and one in Ekiti StateSo far, there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.Nine have been discharged with two deaths