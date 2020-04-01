 BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria skyrocket to 151 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported twelve new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 151


According to the NCDC, Twelve new cases of coronavirus were confirmed today.



The recent cases are nine in Osun, two in Edo and one in Ekiti State

So far, there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Nine have been discharged with two deaths






