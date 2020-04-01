The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported twelve new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 151
Twelve new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 1, 2020
As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/SVxZ4H3pBd
The recent cases are nine in Osun, two in Edo and one in Ekiti State
Nine have been discharged with two deaths
Lagos- 82
FCT- 28
Osun- 14
Oyo- 8
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 3
Enugu- 2
Bauchi- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
