



As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT.As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/XWSSLVi7Zq April 2, 2020





Lagos- 98

FCT- 38

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1



184 confirmed cases

20 discharged

