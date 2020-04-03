 BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria rise to 184 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria rise to 184

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported ten new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 184.

According to NCDC, “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; seven in Lagos and three in the FCT.

“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths”










  1. AnonymousApril 2, 2020 at 8:24 PM

    We will definitely go past 200 by weekend

    Osun state needs to be on lockdown now

  2. AnonymousApril 2, 2020 at 8:30 PM

    God save us O!

