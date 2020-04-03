The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported ten new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 184.
According to NCDC, “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; seven in Lagos and three in the FCT.
“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths”
Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT.
As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths
(AS IT STANDS - 2/4/2020)
Lagos- 98
FCT- 38
Osun- 14
Oyo- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
184 confirmed cases
20 discharged
184 confirmed cases
20 discharged
2 deaths
