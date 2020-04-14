 BREAKING NEWS: Another death, 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, total now 362 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING NEWS: Another death, 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, total now 362

Nineteen new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria on Tuesday.

Of the 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 14 were recorded in Lagos, two in the Federal Capital Territory, one each in Kano, Akwa Ibom, and Edo states.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 362.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The NCDC also confirmed that one new death has been recorded, making the number of fatalities from the infection rise to 11.

The newly-released statistics showed that 99 patients have been discharged from the virus that has spread to 19 states and the FCT.

Details later…




