



As at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in EdoAs at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths pic.twitter.com/Z7W9nJNowS April 8, 2020





Lagos- 145

FCT- 54

Osun- 20

Oyo- 11

Edo- 12

Bauchi- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

Delta- 1

Katsina-1



276 confirmed cases

44 discharged

6 deaths #Coronavirus cases in Nigeria as at 8th AprilLagos- 145FCT- 54Osun- 20Oyo- 11Edo- 12Bauchi- 8Akwa Ibom- 5Kaduna- 5Ogun- 4Enugu- 2Ekiti- 2Rivers-2Benue- 1Ondo- 1Kwara- 2Delta- 1Katsina-1276 confirmed cases44 discharged6 deaths pic.twitter.com/hzmCxvO1ES April 8, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday evening that fifteen of the cases are Lagos, four in FCT, two in Bauchi and one is EdoThe new cases bring the total number to 276 in Nigeria.According to NCDC, "Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in EdoAs at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths"