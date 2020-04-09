 BREAKING NEWS: 22 Fresh cases of coronavirus confirmed today, total now 276 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigeria today Twenty-two new cases of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday evening that fifteen of the cases are Lagos, four in FCT, two in Bauchi and one is Edo

The new cases bring the total number to 276 in Nigeria.

According to NCDC, "Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo



As at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths"

AS THINGS STAND





