Nigeria today Twenty-two new cases of coronavirus.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday evening that fifteen of the cases are Lagos, four in FCT, two in Bauchi and one is Edo
The new cases bring the total number to 276 in Nigeria.
Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 8, 2020
As at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths pic.twitter.com/Z7W9nJNowS
According to NCDC, "Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo
As at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths"
AS THINGS STAND
#Coronavirus cases in Nigeria as at 8th April— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 8, 2020
Lagos- 145
FCT- 54
Osun- 20
Oyo- 11
Edo- 12
Bauchi- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2
Delta- 1
Katsina-1
276 confirmed cases
44 discharged
6 deaths pic.twitter.com/hzmCxvO1ES
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.