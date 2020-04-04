The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported twenty new cases of coronavirus in the country today, taking the total number of infections to 210.
According to NCDC
"Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo
Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State
As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
