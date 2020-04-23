It was gathered that Modu Sheriff died in the early hours of Thursday in a fire incident.The fire incident engulfed his Damboa road home in Maiduguri.Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has confirmed the incident.“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raajiun! Borno has lost another prominent elder statesman, Galadima Modu Sheriff. I was at Baba’s family residence here in Maiduguri, very early today, to share the grief of our parents, brothers and sisters, and to pay my respect.“Our thoughts and prayers are with the late Galadima and the grieving family. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and admit him into aljanna firdaus! Amin thumma amin,” Governor Zulum posted on his official Facebook profile.