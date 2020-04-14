Lagos has discharged another eight new patients of COVID-19 patients.
This was made known in a Tweet by the Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday.
More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families.— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 14, 2020
This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69.— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 14, 2020
Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts. #StayAtHome#ForADiseaseFreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos
