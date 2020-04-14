 BREAKING: Lagos state discharges eight COVID-19 patients | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Lagos state discharges eight COVID-19 patients

Lagos has discharged another eight new patients of COVID-19 patients.

This was made known in a Tweet by the Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday.



The governor said: “More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

“Eight more people: two females and six males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families.


“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69.

“Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts.”



