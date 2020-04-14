More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19 . They have been discharged to return to their families. April 14, 2020





Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts. #ForAGreaterLagos #ForADiseaseFreeLagos This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69.Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts. #StayAtHome April 14, 2020

