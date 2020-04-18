The Lagos state government has announced three more deaths from COVID-19.





Akin Abayomi, commissioner of health in the state, broke the news on Saturday.





According to the commissioner, the deceased are two males and a female aged 52, 63 and 67 respectively.





He added that two of the victims had underlying health issues.







“32 new #COVID19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 17, 2020. Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos now stands at 286,” he said.





“Sadly, Lagos has recorded 3 more deaths bringing total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 13.





“The deceased are 2 males and 1 female aged 52, 63 and 67. Two of the dead had underlying health issues.





“The 2 males had no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.





“The female was however suspected to have had contact with an infected person who recently returned to Nigeria.





“Let’s continue to maintain #SocialDistanacing and Call Telephone receiver08000CORONA for any #COVID19 related issues #ForAGreaterLagos.”









The state has now recorded 13 deaths from the disease.





Total confirmed cases stand at 286 while 90 have been discharged.