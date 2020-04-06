Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday said two more Coronavirus patients have been discharged in the state after testing negative twice.





The governor, in a statement, said those discharged were two female patients and that it brought to 31, the number of people so far discharged for Coronavirus.





Lagos has 120 confirmed Coronavirus cases, out of which 31 had now been discharged, two evacuated and two dead.





“I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital. Two (2) more female patients have recovered fully, tested negative twice consecutively and have been discharged from the facility today.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from COVID19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community.





“We are full of appreciation to the frontline health workers working hard during this difficult time. Their successful strides in this war against COVID-19 brings us joy and hope.





“I, therefore, enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat #COVID19.



