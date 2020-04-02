Eleven coronavirus patients have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.





Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor, broke the news in a series of tweets on Thursday evening.





“I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba,” one of the tweets read.





“They have fully recovered and have tested negative to #COVID19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.

“The patients include two females and nine males. Their results came out negative in two rounds of tests. I want to use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers and other professionals for their service.





“Let me reiterate that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance because of the community infection that we are beginning to see. I assure you that at the end, we will hoist a flag of victory – with your cooperation and by the grace of the Almighty.”









