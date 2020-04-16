 BREAKING: Kwara discharges two COVID-19 patients | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING: Kwara discharges two COVID-19 patients

The Kwara State Ministry of Health has discharged two index cases of COVID-19, after testing negative twice.



This was announce on Thursday, by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Abdulrazaq, via his twitter page.




