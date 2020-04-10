



Bello Masari, governor of Katsina, has ordered a lockdown in Daura local government area of the state over three fresh cases of coronavirus.





President Muhammadu Buhari hails from the local government.





In a series of tweets on Friday, the governor said the new patients are the wife and children of a doctor who died from complications of COVID-19 earlier in the week.





Masari said a total of 23 samples were sent for testing after the death of index case and three, including his wife and two of his children returned positive.





He said palliatives would be provided for the people of Daura during the lockdown.





“Further to our earlier briefing on the Daura #COVID19 situation; out of the samples sent for testing, 23 results have been returned with 20 being negative while 3 are unfortunately positive. Incidentally the 3 are the deceased Doctor’s wife and his 2 children,” he tweeted.





“We will continue to monitor situations as they unfold and will not hesitate to lockdown any local government area that may record positive #COVID19 case. We won’t falter in putting the whole state under total lockdown should the situation warrants.





“However, 3 pharmacies and 3 grocery stores will be identified for people to patronise under strict supervision and when absolutely necessary.”





The state Government will also provide palliative support to the people of Daura within the period of the lockdown.