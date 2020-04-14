



The Kano State Government has confirmed one new case of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19 in the state.





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s Media Aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, confirmed this on his Twitter handle Tuesday evening.





The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Kano State has now risen to four.

”The Kano State Ministry of Health @KNSMOH has confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19 in Kano State, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to four.





”As at 6:00pm, 1 additional case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in the state,” he tweeted.



