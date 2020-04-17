Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, has ordered the immediate redeployment of Dandaura Mustapha, the commissioner of police in Rivers.





Frank Mba, force public relations officer, announced Mustapha’s redeployment in a statement on Friday.





He announced Joseph Mukari as the new police commissioner in the state while Mustapha is now the commissioner of police, provost at the force headquarters, Abuja.





In the statement, Mba said: “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Senior Police Officers to Command/Formation/Department indicated against their names:

i. CP Dandaura Mustapha – CP Provost FHQ, Abuja.

ii. CP Joseph Gobum Mukan, psc(+) – CP Rivers Command

iii. CP Musa Adze, fdc – CP Anti-Fraud Unit





“The IGP charges the affected Commissioners of Police to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new areas of responsibilities.





“The posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.”





